Eagles’ DeVonta Smith reveals funny go-to pregame meal

DeVonta Smith is giving new meaning to the term “breakfast of champions.”

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver starred this week in a GQ feature. As part of the feature, Smith revealed his funny go-to pregame meal. When he is able to do so, Smith goes straight for the golden arches.

“If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s,” said Smith. “I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it.

“If it’s a road game, I’ll just eat in the hotel,” Smith went on. “It’ll be some scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice and that would be it. I really don’t eat a lot before the game. Right before the game, I’ll probably have some fruit and leave it at that.”

The 23-year-old Smith is proving that professional athletes are a lot more like us than you might think. Whomst among us doesn’t love kicking off our Sunday morning with a delicious discount breakfast from Mickey D’s?

Smith is clearly not alone in his preferences either. McDonald’s is even a pretty popular choice among more veteran NFL players too.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports