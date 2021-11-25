 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 25, 2021

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith reveals funny go-to pregame meal

November 25, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Devonta Smith warming up

DeVonta Smith is giving new meaning to the term “breakfast of champions.”

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver starred this week in a GQ feature. As part of the feature, Smith revealed his funny go-to pregame meal. When he is able to do so, Smith goes straight for the golden arches.

“If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s,” said Smith. “I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it.

“If it’s a road game, I’ll just eat in the hotel,” Smith went on. “It’ll be some scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice and that would be it. I really don’t eat a lot before the game. Right before the game, I’ll probably have some fruit and leave it at that.”

The 23-year-old Smith is proving that professional athletes are a lot more like us than you might think. Whomst among us doesn’t love kicking off our Sunday morning with a delicious discount breakfast from Mickey D’s?

Smith is clearly not alone in his preferences either. McDonald’s is even a pretty popular choice among more veteran NFL players too.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus