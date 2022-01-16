Eagles’ Josh Sweat was admitted to hospital for ‘life-threatening’ situation

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was a point this week where football probably was not at the forefront of his mind.

Sweat was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a situation that the Eagles described as “life-threatening.” He underwent an emergency procedure that was successful. Remarkably, Sweat recovered quickly enough that he was almost able to play on Sunday.

#Eagles statement on DE Josh Sweat, who will not play today. pic.twitter.com/rqnHZEHv3W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2022

The details of the condition are unknown. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said during the week that Sweat was dealing with an abdominal issue. That led some to speculate that Sweat may have had an emergency appendectomy, but that reportedly was not the case.

Sweat is in his fourth season with the Eagles. He appeared in all 16 games this year and recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks and 45 total tackles.

Photo: October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports