Former Eagles star Bill Bergey dies – dead at 79

Former Philadelphia Eagles standout linebacker Bill Bergey has died.

Bill’s son Jake announced the tragic news on Wednesday via a post on X. Bill had been in an ongoing battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.

“After a long hard 3 year [sic] battle, Dad lost his fight with Cancer,” Jake wrote. “The best father, friend, grand father, football player and out right great person in this world. I will truly miss him. Love you dad.”

pic.twitter.com/RTLln3UA8o — Jake Bergey (@Bergey66) December 25, 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Bill Bergey in the second round of the 1969 draft. The 6’4″ linebacker was named a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Bengals. He played five seasons in Cincinnati before getting traded to the Eagles ahead of the 1974 season.

Philadelphia was where Bergey emerged as one of the top defenders of his time. He made five straight All-Pro teams (1st-team twice, 2nd-team thrice) and earned four Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Eagles.

In 159 career games, Bergey tallied 18.5 sacks and 27 interceptions. He retired after the 1980 season, his seventh with the Eagles.