Eagles looking to trade former first-round pick?

Jalen Reagor has been a disappointment in his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but there are apparently some rival teams who feel the wide receiver has potential.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made it clear last month that 2022 will be a make-or-break season for Reagor. The former first-round pick may not even get that far. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported recently that teams have called the Eagles to ask about Reagor’s availability.

There has been talk of the Eagles potentially cutting Reagor, so it would stand to reason that they are open to trading him. Though, Roseman’s recent comments may have been an attempt to motivate the 23-year-old.

Reagor was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former TCU star has just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons. The Eagles envisioned him eventually stepping into a No. 1 wideout role, but he has not developed the way they hoped he would.

H/T 94 WIP Sports Radio

Photo: Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; TCU Horned Frogs receiver Jalen Reagor speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports