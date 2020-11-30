Report: Eagles ownership would allow Carson Wentz to be benched

If the Philadelphia Eagles continue to stick with Carson Wentz at quarterback, it reportedly won’t be because ownership is forcing it.

According to Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has made it clear that Jalen Hurts can take over quarterback duties if Wentz struggles. In other words, ownership is not going to force the team to play Wentz, the former No. 2 pick and designated franchise quarterback.

Wentz has consistently struggled all season. His 14 interceptions are the worst total in the league, and he’s completed a career-worst 58.4 percent of his passes so far. With the Eagles still in the NFC East hunt, urgency may be needed if these issues continue.

It sounds increasingly likely that we’ll be seeing more of Hurts in upcoming games. For now, it may just be on individual plays, but the door appears open for much more.