Report: Jalen Hurts to see QB reps against Seahawks

Carson Wentz has consistently been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and the Philadelphia Eagles are finally planning to give someone else a chance to take snaps in their Week 12 game.

Rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts has taken first-team reps in practice this week and will get some snaps in place of Wentz in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Hurts has been on the field for some plays this season, but never without Wentz.

Hurts is not expected to play an entire series, but head coach Doug Pederson has implemented a handful of plays for the former Alabama star after a good week of practice.

Hurts has 12 carries for 56 yards and has caught one pass this season. He has also completed both of his pass attempts for 27 yards, though Wentz was on the field for both of those.

Wentz has thrown 14 interceptions this season, which is the most in the NFL. His passer rating of 73.3 is third-worst in the NFL ahead of only Drew Lock and Sam Darnold. There have been numerous calls for the Eagles to bench Wentz, but there is one main reason they have yet to do that and may not this year.