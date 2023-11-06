Eagles players re-created iconic NBA photo as touchdown celebration
Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith made an effort to recreate an iconic sports photo as part of a touchdown celebration against the Dallas Cowboys.
Brown caught a four-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 28-17. He immediately teamed up with Smith for an alley-oop that was meant to mimic a memorable photo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade when the two were with the Miami Heat.
*insert the @KingJames–@DwyaneWade pic*@1kalwaysopen_ @DeVontaSmith_6 pic.twitter.com/oI92K9Sp36
— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
Brown and Smith did not quite nail it, but they came pretty close, all things considered.
AJ BROWN AND DEVONTA SMITH RECREATED A MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/8jc7zkq7tY
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 6, 2023
The James-Wade photo is more than a decade old, but has retained its fame enough to make a celebration like this instantly recognizable. Wade himself even tried to recreate the photo with his son a couple years ago.
