Eagles players re-created iconic NBA photo as touchdown celebration

Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith made an effort to recreate an iconic sports photo as part of a touchdown celebration against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown caught a four-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 28-17. He immediately teamed up with Smith for an alley-oop that was meant to mimic a memorable photo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade when the two were with the Miami Heat.

Brown and Smith did not quite nail it, but they came pretty close, all things considered.

AJ BROWN AND DEVONTA SMITH RECREATED A MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/8jc7zkq7tY — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 6, 2023

The James-Wade photo is more than a decade old, but has retained its fame enough to make a celebration like this instantly recognizable. Wade himself even tried to recreate the photo with his son a couple years ago.

Plus, a celebration like this is probably preferable to Brown getting himself in trouble by doing something disrespectful.