Video: Dwyane Wade, son Zaire recreate iconic alley-oop

It has been more than a decade now since an alley-oop from Dwyane Wade to LeBron James turned into one of the most iconic sports photos of all time, and Wade and his son decided to recreate the moment while messing around in the gym.

Wade’s son Zaire shared a video on Instagram Sunday that showed him throwing down an alley-oop from his dad. As Zaire rocked the rim, Dwyane put his arms out to the side and pretended to face the crowd the same way he did when he and LeBron were playing for the Miami Heat.

Zaire & D Wade recreating the epic LeBron alley-oop from their Miami days pic.twitter.com/bYO8gG8Vx8 — BroBible (@BroBible) May 16, 2021

Here’s what they were going for:

This photo is iconic pic.twitter.com/wON8usjHwr — BroBible (@BroBible) May 16, 2021

The famous alley-oop between Wade and LeBron came in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 6, 2010. It became a symbol of their dominance together in Miami.

Alley-oops obviously run in the family for both Wade and James. Zaire plays for Sierra Canyon high school with LeBron’s son Bronny, and the two have been known to practice alley-oops together.