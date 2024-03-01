Eagles release All-Pro defensive player

The Philadelphia Eagles have made another significant change on the defensive side of the ball.

Veteran safety Kevin Byard has been released by the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will free up more than $13 million in salary cap space.

The Eagles acquired Byard via a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans last year. Philadelphia gave up a fifth-round draft pick, a sixth-round pick and safety Terrell Edmunds in what looked like an outstanding deal at the time, but the Eagles collapsed down the stretch in part because of their struggling defense.

Byard still had a productive year, however. He finished with 122 total tackles in his time spent with the Titans and Eagles, which was the highest mark of his eight-year NFL career.

Byard has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL since the Titans drafted him in the third round back in 2016. The 30-year-old has made the Pro Bowl twice, most recently in 2021. He was also named a First-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021. He should have no problem finding a new team this offseason.