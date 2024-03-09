Eagles shopping former Pro Bowl edge rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles have overhauled their defensive staff and will now need to adjust their personnel to fit the new scheme. Part of that will involve bringing in some new pass rushers and moving on from others who currently line the roster. That includes Josh Sweat.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Eagles have been shopping Sweat and Haasan Riddick over the past several weeks as they prepare to pursue Bryce Huff.

The Eagles have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haasan Riddick for the last few weeks. Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

The good news for Philly is that there won’t be a shortage of potential suitors. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Eagles have already been “having” trade calls regarding Sweat.

The #Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Sweat has 35 career sacks and is still only 26 years old. Philly is starting over with a new defensive staff and Sweat could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/81I3k7RSeQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2024

Sweat was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in 88 games (49 starts), recording 196 tackles, seven forced fumbles, nine passes defensed, one interception, 82 QB hits and 35.0 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.