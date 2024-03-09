 Skip to main content
Eagles shopping former Pro Bowl edge rusher

March 9, 2024
by Dan Benton
Josh Sweat on the field

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have overhauled their defensive staff and will now need to adjust their personnel to fit the new scheme. Part of that will involve bringing in some new pass rushers and moving on from others who currently line the roster. That includes Josh Sweat.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Eagles have been shopping Sweat and Haasan Riddick over the past several weeks as they prepare to pursue Bryce Huff.

The good news for Philly is that there won’t be a shortage of potential suitors. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Eagles have already been “having” trade calls regarding Sweat.

Sweat was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in 88 games (49 starts), recording 196 tackles, seven forced fumbles, nine passes defensed, one interception, 82 QB hits and 35.0 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

