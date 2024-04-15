Eagles sign star player to huge contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed one of their best offensive players to a contract extension.

Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has agreed to a 3-year contract extension with the Eagles, the team announced on Monday. Philadelphia also exercised the fifth-year option on Smith’s rookie contract.

The Eagles drafted Smith with the 10th overall pick in 2021. He had two years remaining on his rookie deal, so the extension will tie him to the Eagles through 2028. Smith’s new deal is worth $75 million over three years with $51 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The #Eagles have paid another big-time, rising player. This time, WR DeVonta Smith gets a 3-year, $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed, sources say. The deal was done by @kelt_crenshaw of @KlutchSports, and it keeps Smith in PHI for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/hsBXWx30MH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

The new deal carries an average annual salary of $25 million, which ranks in the top five among NFL wide receivers. Eagles receiver AJ Brown also makes $25 million per year.

Several top wide receivers across the NFL — most notably Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb — are seeking new contracts. By signing Smith to an extension now, the Eagles were able to get ahead of the market.

Smith had 81 catches for 1,066 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. The former Alabama star had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 scores in 2022.