Cowboys star headed for training camp holdout?

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be in a contract stalemate with Dak Prescott, but it could be another star player who holds out from training camp if he does not get a new deal.

CeeDee Lamb is set to make just under $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the wide receiver is unlikely to partake in any voluntary workouts this spring.

There are no mandatory workouts until minicamp in June. Most players in Lamb’s position would at least skip voluntary sessions, but it is possible he could hold out beyond that. If Lamb did not show up to the Cowboys’ minicamp from June 4-6, he would be subject to a fine of $101,716.

Lamb led the NFL with 135 receptions last season. The former Oklahoma star had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. It goes without saying that he wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, which is an honor that currently belongs to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his $30 million annual salary.

The Cowboys could free up salary cap space for Lamb by signing Prescott to an extension. Prescott recently agreed to a minor restructure with Dallas that lowered his 2024 salary cap figure to $55.5 million. Some viewed that as the deal before the deal, but it no longer seems like a certainty that an extension is coming for the star quarterback.