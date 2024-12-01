Officials miss blatant false start on Eagles’ tush push touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles scored a goal line tush push touchdown Sunday despite a blatant penalty that went uncalled.

The Eagles predictably lined up for their signature play with the ball at the 1-yard line with two minutes to go in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Sunday. Things got chaotic, however, as it appeared that at least half the offensive line moved and started pushing before the ball was even snapped.

Despite the blatant false start, no flag was thrown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts initially fumbled the snap, but was able to recover and score the go-ahead touchdown.

Refs miss an obvious false start by the Eagles O-Line on this tush push. Eagles get a touchdown. #ravens pic.twitter.com/CQiJA57Tp8 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 1, 2024

This is a really bad miss by the officiating crew. At least one or two of the Eagles’ linemen actually looked like they were already in the end zone before Hurts even got his hands on the ball. The Eagles may well have scored either way, but backing them up five yards would have at least changed the calculus a bit.

The irony is that the Eagles have been called for a false start on this play before, but for much less than what they did on Sunday.

The score gave the Eagles a 14-9 lead, and while the Ravens would add a field goal, Philadelphia was able to carry their advantage into halftime as they seek out a tenth win on the season.