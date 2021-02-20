Report: Eagles unhappy with outcome of Carson Wentz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a second- and third-round draft pick in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz, and it’s a trade that apparently left a sour taste in the team’s mouth.

The Eagles shipped Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for the pair of draft picks, with the second-round pick potentially becoming a first-rounder if Wentz plays enough. While the organization clearly felt it had to move Wentz and thinks it got fair market value for him, there is apparently a sense of disappointment with how things played out.

“Not thrilled,” ESPN’s Tim McManus said Friday on “Get Up!”, via Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “They recognize the return they got vs. what they invested in (Wentz) does not match up. The reality is they were selling at a low point. Carson Wentz was coming off one of the worst years of his career — one of the worst years of any quarterback in the NFL last year — he’s due to make $47 million over the next two seasons and he’s got some questions about coachability that he needs to answer. That was known throughout the league. The market was pretty warm. There was one team really hot after him because of Frank Reich’s connection to Wentz, and that was the Colts. So I don’t think the Eagles wake up happy to this, but they recognize it was fair market value, all things considered.”

The Eagles picked Wentz second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, developed him briefly into an MVP candidate, signed him to an enormous contract, and then watched as it all fell apart. It’s only logical that they’d be disappointed and upset with how that played out. The Eagles knew they were moving Wentz at a low point, which just shows how much they felt they had to get rid of him. When you hear about how things went in the locker room in 2020, it’s easy to see why.