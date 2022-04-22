Eagles WR making surprising position change

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled with wide receiver issues for several years. Now, one of their current crop at the position is switching to a different one.

The Eagles are moving JJ Arcega-Whiteside from wide receiver to tight end, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Arcega-Whiteside has added weight during the offseason and is embracing the position change.

Arcega-Whiteside does not appear likely to have a major role even if he does succeed in making the switch to tight end. Dallas Goedert is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter, so anyone else will be battling for a backup role.

The move definitely comes as a surprise, in part because Arcega-Whiteside simply has not been productive. A second-round pick in 2019, he has managed only 16 catches in his first three NFL seasons. Considering how much trouble the Eagles are having with their wide receivers, it does not bode well for Arcega-Whiteside’s NFL future if the organization feels he can’t cut it at the position.