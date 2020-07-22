Ed Oliver has DWI charges dropped due to lack of evidence

Ed Oliver is in the clear legally after his May arrest, according to his attorney.

Houston attorney Gary Patterson said Wednesday that charges against Oliver of driving while intoxicated and illegally carrying a weapon have both been dropped due to lack of evidence. Drug tests did not show any drugs in Oliver’s system, and the inability to prove that Oliver was intoxicated renders the illegal weapon charge moot.

Oliver was arrested in May. Reports at the time stated that the Buffalo Bills defensive lineman was driving erratically and had an open beer container between his legs. He was also said to have failed a field sobriety test.

The 22-year-old is coming off a solid rookie season for the Bills which saw him record 43 total tackles and five sacks.