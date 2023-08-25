Eli Apple’s baby mama put a bounty on Dolphins CB

The mother of Eli Apple’s infant son jokingly offered bounties for players to injure the Miami Dolphins cornerback.

A woman who goes by Ari on Instagram claimed on her Instagram Story that she recently had a baby prematurely, and that the father is Apple.

Ari claimed that after she informed Apple she was pregnant, he was nonplussed and said that he had impregnated six other women over the last three years and that they all had abortions. She said that she was 14 weeks pregnant when they talked about things. She claimed via Instagram that the baby had a heart issue and needed a cord blood transfusion. She made it seem like Apple refused to help. She claims she ended up having the child when she was 25 weeks pregnant and the child weighed one pound, 12 ounces at birth.

While calling out Apple via Instagram, the same woman offered to pay the fines for anyone who injures the cornerback.

“If you play against my baby dad this season please GO FOR THE KNEES. Maybe a hammy,” she wrote, while adding a laughing emoji.

“#33 for the dolphins (sic) – I’ll gladly Zelle you back any fines,” she wrote, adding more laughing emojis.

You can see a compilation of the posts below.

IG model Destani, who claims she has children with other NFL players, is claiming she is pregnant with Eli Apple’s child, and that he has said/done some pretty terrible things to her and her unborn son. She is even putting a bounty on Apple, saying she’d “pay back any fines.” pic.twitter.com/ZhPOCw3eKi — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 24, 2023

Apple was signed by the Dolphins to a 1-year, $1.6 million deal in July. A first-round pick by the Giants in 2016, the cornerback has over $24 million in career earnings. He is known for being a big trash-talker.

Roger Goodell might have to bring Ari into his office for a talk about this bounty offer.