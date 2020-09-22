Eli Manning offers clear stance on possible comeback

Eli Manning is in his first year of retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. There has been no talk of any potential comebacks, and the former New York Giant wants to keep it that way.

Manning told Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports that he’s very much enjoying retirement, and doesn’t ever plan to return to the game as a player.

“I’m done, I’m done,” Manning said. “I like feeling good on Mondays, I don’t want to lose a football game ever again. I like watching it, I like streaming it, I like watching everybody and being home with the family a little bit. I’m in a good place and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Manning is pretty clear that he’s done playing. The 39-year-old had said previously he’d like to remain involved in the game in some capacity. It sounds like he’s really enjoying the year to himself, though. Maybe it could change his plans going forward.

Still, bet on seeing Manning in the game again. It just won’t be as a player.