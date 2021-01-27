 Skip to main content
Eli Manning could return to Giants in this role

January 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Eli Manning

Eli Manning was not with the New York Giants this season for the first time since 2003, but the two-time Super Bowl champion could be returning to the organization in the very near future.

Manning visited with the Giants this week and expressed to owner John Mara that he wants to return to the team in a front office role. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News believes Manning will take on an ambassador-type role and could be involved in both the business and football sides.

This is hardly a surprise. Manning is one of the most important figures in the history of the Giants organization, and he was always expected to remain a part of the franchise’s plans.

Manning seems to be enjoying retirement, and he has entertained us with some incredible tweets this year. Hopefully he keeps it up even after getting back to work.

