Eli Manning sends hilarious tweet for his 40th birthday

Eli Manning seems to be enjoying retirement, and the two-time Super Bowl champion has become a lot more active on social media since he stopped playing. He’s also continued to support the New York Giants, and let’s all hope he choose doing that over the alternative on Sunday.

Manning celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, which is obviously a big milestone. He’s going to be rooting for the Giants in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but he might do it naked.

Not sure what to wear for the Giants game today? My jersey or my birthday suit? — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 3, 2021

We’re gonna have to vote for the jersey there, Eli, but do you.

While that tweet wasn’t quite as confusing as one of the recent ones Manning sent, it sounds like he has a big decision to make. His family is hoping he chooses wisely.