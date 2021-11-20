Eli Manning humorously adopts NFC QB into Manning family

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Cooper Manning and . . . Trevor Siemian?

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian was asked by reporters if anyone had ever told him he looks like a Manning brother. As it turns out, they had.

“Yeah, I have heard that before. I take it as a compliment I guess,” a smiling Siemian said. “I don’t know but yeah, I’ve heard that before.”

Understandably, no one has confused Siemian for a Manning family member down in New Orleans. But outside of it? He’s certainly gotten some looks and double-takes.

“I get a look. You know, that kind of thing,” Siemian said. “I don’t get like, ‘Hey! You’re Peyton.’ Or, ‘You’re Eli or Cooper.’ I don’t get that.”

No one has ever confused Siemian with Arch Manning, either. But if they did, he would “take it as a compliment.”

The good news for Siemian is that he can now call himself a member of the Manning family. He’s got the looks and now he’s got the approval of Mr. Two-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning himself.

Siemian will once again start for the Saints in Week 11 with the opportunity to do right by two different Mannings. He will drive the organization Archie Manning called home for 12 season, while going up against Eli’s former rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

