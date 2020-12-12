 Skip to main content
Eli Manning leaves everyone confused with Sloppy Joes photo

December 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Eli Manning

Eli Manning left many people on Twitter confused with a tweet on Friday about Sloppy Joes.

Manning sent a tweet thanking Town Hall Deli in South Orange, N.J. for sending over some Sloppy Joes sandwiches to a paddle tournament. That was a nice gesture by Manning, but what left folks confused was the photo. The sandwich Manning was eating did not at all resemble the kind of Sloppy Joe sandwich most people know.

To most people, a Sloppy Joe sandwich includes some sort of ground meat with ketchup and Worchester sauce, and served on a hamburger bun.

However, at Town Hall Deli in New Jersey (and other places in Jersey), the Sloppy Joe looks a lot different.

Here’s the story behind this alternative Sloppy Joe and why it looks so much different from what you’re used to.

Manning has been crushing on Twitter since retirement. He’s found a nice second sport.

