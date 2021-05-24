Eli Manning wants in on next Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady golf match

Eli Manning watched his older brother take part in an awesome celebrity golf match last year, and the former New York Giants star wants in if it happens again.

Tom Brady was among those who gave Phil Mickelson a shoutout on social media Sunday as the 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to ever win a major. Mickelson later responded and said he and Brady have “unfinished business” and should find a new pair to face off against. The two legends lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in last year’s installment of “The Match.”

We have some unfinished business. Let’s get another match and find a pair to give a beat down. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Eli is apparently waiting for an invite:

Manning, of course, beat Brady twice in the Super Bowl, including when the New York Giants ruined the New England Patriots’ undefeated season. Brady might want some revenge, though the seven-time Super Bowl champion embarrassed himself in multiple ways during “The Match” last year.