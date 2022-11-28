49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury

The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six-to-eight weeks.

Elijah Mitchell MCL sprain is bad news for 49ers: Likely out 6-8 weeks again — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 28, 2022

This is almost identical to what happened to Mitchell earlier in the season. Sunday’s game was only Mitchell’s third since suffering that initial injury, and he had maintained a steady role in the team’s offense despite the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in a trade.

Mitchell’s injury effectively ends his regular season, so the Niners will have to lean heavily on McCaffrey going forward. His injury history is a worry, but he has so far looked up to the task.