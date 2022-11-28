 Skip to main content
49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury

November 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Elijah Mitchell in a helmet

Jan 2, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (25) during warm ups against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six-to-eight weeks.

This is almost identical to what happened to Mitchell earlier in the season. Sunday’s game was only Mitchell’s third since suffering that initial injury, and he had maintained a steady role in the team’s offense despite the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in a trade.

Mitchell’s injury effectively ends his regular season, so the Niners will have to lean heavily on McCaffrey going forward. His injury history is a worry, but he has so far looked up to the task.

Article Tags

Elijah MitchellSan Francisco 49ers
