Emmanuel Sanders signs two-year deal with Saints

Drew Brees is getting another nice weapon to throw to.

Emmanuel Sanders is signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The deal is worth up to $19 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Sanders told Josina Anderson the deal is pending a physical.

The 33-year-old had 66 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns last season split between the 49ers and Broncos. He had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos from 2014-2016, but that sort of production from him is probably unrealistic to expect in the future.

Still, Sanders getting to catch passes from Brees should be a big improvement for him considering the caliber of quarterbacks he’s been teaming with in recent years.