Eric Bieniemy admits he is ‘disappointed’ over not being head coach

One of the big surprises of the NFL offseason was Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy once again being passed over for a head coaching position. As he prepares for another year with the Chiefs, Bieniemy is taking a relaxed view, but isn’t hiding his disappointment either.

Bieniemy called himself “blessed and fortunate” to work under Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes, adding that he has to stay focused on his job with the Chiefs. However, he did admit to some disappointment at getting passed over.

“Here is the thing. Because of the success that we’ve had, I don’t have time to get frustrated. Because I have to get up and go to work the next day,” Bieniemy told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora in a recent radio interview on Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. “We do this for a reason — we coach football to be the very best that we can. And for the past few years I have been through the interviewing cycle, and it hasn’t gone my way. But I have had something that can occupy my time through that whole entire process — I had to get up and go to work the next day to make sure that we are continuing to pursue our dream of winning a Super Bowl.

“So, yes, you get a little disappointed and yes, ideally you want to get that opportunity to say, ‘I’m a head coach.’ But if it doesn’t happen I can’t allow that to dictate anything else, because when it’s all said and done I have to be at my best so the players can be at their best.”

Bieniemy certainly has the right mindset. For two consecutive cycles he’s been mentioned as a top head coach candidate, but he has yet to land a job. It’s to the point that others within the league are openly frustrated on his behalf.

Ultimately, Bieniemy has a good gig running the Chiefs’ offense. As long as that unit continues to perform, he’ll keep getting looks as a head coach candidate.