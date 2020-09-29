Eric Bieniemy got heated on Chiefs’ sideline during ‘Monday Night Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens comfortably 34-20 on Monday night, but Eric Bieniemy was not satisfied.

The Chiefs offensive coordinator was shown getting heated on the sideline during the game. He appeared to be dissatisfied with some of the team’s execution.

The Chiefs scored four touchdowns in the first half, but they lost a fumble and then turned the ball over on downs with their first two possessions of the third quarter. Kansas City only added one touchdown in the second half of their win.

Many involved in the Chiefs’ offense, including Bieniemy, are attempting to realize their full potential. That means unless they’re scoring touchdowns on every possession and executing as intended on every play, they probably will be dissatisfied.

Bieniemy, 51, has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2018. Andy Reid is expecting his right-hand man to get hired as a head coach very soon.