Eric Ebron signs two-year deal with Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger continues to recover from the elbow surgery he underwent early last season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a new offensive weapon for him in the meantime.

The Steelers have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with tight end Eric Ebron, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Source: The #Steelers are signing TE Eric Ebron to a 2-year deal worth $12M. Another target for Big Ben. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Ebron had a breakout season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, catching 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had a more quiet year last year with 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Roethlisberger told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Friday that he has been throwing pain-free for the first time in several years, indicating his elbow injury had been a lingering issue for quite some time. He has been throwing around 40 passes per day up to 20 yards in length, and he said throwing without pain has made him feel the youngest he has felt in a long time.

Ebron should be a nice addition to Pittsburgh’s offense, especially if he can duplicate his production from 2018.