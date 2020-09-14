Eric Reid blasts Roger Goodell, says he should apologize to Colin Kaepernick

The NFL has drastically changed its stance on social justice protests from years past, but neither Colin Kaepernick nor Eric Reid respect what the league is doing.

On Sunday, Kaepernick tweeted that the NFL is pumping out “propoganda” while Reid, his former teammate, is being blackballed by teams. Reid is 28 and remains a free agent, but Kaepernick feels he is one of the best defensive backs in the league.

Reid returned the favor on Monday. The former San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers safety took to Twitter to rip the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. He said the social justice support that was seen on Sunday was “half-hearted at best.” He also criticized Goodell for never reaching out to Kaepernick to apologize.

2/2 business climate. As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been openly opposed to kneeling during the national anthem in the past. However, we even saw a Cowboys player kneel on Sunday.

The NFL has clearly changed its tune from a few years ago, but Kaepernick and Reid don’t feel it is nearly enough. It’s unclear what exactly that are looking for the league to do.