Eric Reid to be released by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are making significant changes this offseason under new head coach Matt Rhule, and parting ways with veteran safety Eric Reid is the latest.

The Panthers have informed Reid that they will release him, according to multiple reports. Reid confirmed the news on Twitter.

It’s been a pleasure Carolina! I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city! — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 18, 2020

Reid started 29 games for the Panthers in two seasons and ended up being a nice addition to their defense. He had 130 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss last season, all of which were career highs. One of the teams that could look to sign him is the Washington Redskins, as Reid likely has a good relationship with Ron Rivera.

Rivera brought Reid to Carolina after it seemed like many teams were avoiding the defensive back over his support for Colin Kaepernick. Reid has continued to stand behind Kaepernick, and the reality is that could deter some teams from signing the 28-year-old.