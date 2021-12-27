Erin Andrews, Aaron Rodgers interview shows absurdity of TV theater

Aaron Rodgers has openly criticized the hypocrisy of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. After the Green Bay Packers’ win on Christmas Day, the reigning MVP showed viewers the flaws with some of those rules and regulations.

Rodgers was interviewed by Erin Andrews of FOX Sports following Green Bay’s 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The two remained socially distanced while chatting, as most athletes and reporters have done for the past year-plus. But when they interview ended, both immediately went in for the hug.

*Holds socially distanced interview* *Hugs immediately after interview* Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

Rodgers has been fined for violating COVID protocols. He also apologized for misleading some people about his vaccination status. Some will criticize him for disregarding the protocols again, but the hug was clearly mutual. You can see the exchange at around the 2:45 mark of the video below:

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

Regardless of your views on COVID-19, the sequence between Rodgers and Andrews showed how carried away people have gotten with the theatrics. There’s no point to a socially distanced interview that ends in a hug, but Rodgers and Andrews certainly are not the only two to do it.