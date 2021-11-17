ESPN analysts break down how 49ers used Deebo Samuel to outscheme Rams

The San Francisco 49ers used Deebo Samuel in a variety of ways to torch the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and two ESPN analysts broke down how that was the key to success in their 31-10 victory.

Former NFL players Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark explained how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan put together a “masterclass” on how to get the ball in the hands of his best playmaker and away from L.A.’s. The Niners did that with Samuel in both the run and pass game. They made a conscious effort to keep Samuel away from star defensive back Jalen Ramsey and it works.

Here’s the excellent breakdown:

Samuel caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also turned five rushing attempts into 36 yards and a score. The former second-round pick already has 979 receiving yards this year after injuries limited him to seven games in a disappointing 2020 season.

Shanahan is one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL, and his ability to exploit mismatches is a big reason for that.

The Niners improved to 4-5 with the win, which was obviously a huge one. They’re not a lock to make the playoffs, but they’re trending in the right direction. Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly feeling it, as evidenced by the smack he talked after the game.