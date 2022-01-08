 Skip to main content
Saturday, January 8, 2022

ESPN announcers for Chiefs-Broncos game had fans so confused

January 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit

Sports fans welcomed having an NFL game played on a Saturday. But many were thrown off by the announcing team for the game.

ABC/ESPN aired Saturday’s Week 18 contest between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The announcing team was Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who form ESPN’s No. 1 announcing team for college football.

Fans are used to hearing the duo call the big Saturday evening college football game each week, so hearing them on an NFL game was odd. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Though it was strange hearing the biggest voices in college football calling an NFL game, many fans agreed that the two still sounded great. Even if we’re not used to them calling NFL games, that doesn’t change that Fowler and Herbstreit still form an excellent duo for football games.

The two men will be on the call for the national championship game on Monday night between Alabama and Georgia.

