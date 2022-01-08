ESPN announcers for Chiefs-Broncos game had fans so confused

Sports fans welcomed having an NFL game played on a Saturday. But many were thrown off by the announcing team for the game.

ABC/ESPN aired Saturday’s Week 18 contest between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The announcing team was Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who form ESPN’s No. 1 announcing team for college football.

Fans are used to hearing the duo call the big Saturday evening college football game each week, so hearing them on an NFL game was odd. Take a look at some of the reactions:

My brain trying to process Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling an NFL game instead of a college game. pic.twitter.com/7OwMaotytr — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 8, 2022

Why are Chris Fowler and Herbstreit announcing my Chiefs right now 😑 — Buckeyes Crootin' 🅾️ (@BuckeyesCrootin) January 8, 2022

Listening to Kirk and Fowler call NFL is weird. DONT STEAL THEM FROM US — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 8, 2022

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, but it’s not college football pic.twitter.com/MBMtb9WloR — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 8, 2022

Herbstreit and Fowler calling an NFL game is weird — devin faulkner (@devinfaulkner19) January 8, 2022

Hearing Fowler and Herbstreit on a NFL game is making my head crazy. — Jeff (@TheJeffW) January 8, 2022

Though it was strange hearing the biggest voices in college football calling an NFL game, many fans agreed that the two still sounded great. Even if we’re not used to them calling NFL games, that doesn’t change that Fowler and Herbstreit still form an excellent duo for football games.

The two men will be on the call for the national championship game on Monday night between Alabama and Georgia.