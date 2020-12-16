ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth wants Josh Allen to fail because his fans are pro-America

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth admitted that he enjoys it when Josh Allen fails because he doesn’t like Allen’s fans.

Foxworth was a guest on ESPN podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” and talked about his feelings on Allen. Foxworth said does not want Allen to fail, but he does enjoy it sometimes because Allen’s fans like America and dogs.

“I am fully aware that I have biases. And my biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen. I would be 100 percent lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. And it’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed,” Foxworth said.

“It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the second coming and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones. … If you go just take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really concerning retweets and likes. … It’s not about Josh,” he concluded.

Sheesh, Domonique, what do you have against the American flag and dogs? Those are two things generally regarded as pretty awesome.

Foxworth, 37, played college ball at Maryland and was an NFL cornerback from 2005-2011. And he doesn’t seem to like dogs or the American flag.

