Report: ESPN interested in adding Philip Rivers to broadcast team

Philip Rivers appeared to have his post-NFL career sorted out, but it sounds like another very notable option is available to him.

The veteran NFL quarterback has attracted the interest of ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. While the network initially wants to gauge Rivers’ interest in an NFL analyst role, they would be open to putting him in the broadcast booth for games if he had an interest in that.

For now, ESPN is prepared to stick with the team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese for “Monday Night Football,” feeling that the trio will continue to build chemistry the more they work together.

It’s not really clear if Rivers would be interested in any of this. He already has a job lined up post-retirement that he seems very passionate about. Still, ESPN will do its due diligence, even if they get turned down.