ESPN lays off Todd McShay, other big NFL names

ESPN has parted ways with more than a dozen on-air personalities as part of its latest round of layoffs, and one of the moves will have a huge impact on NFL Draft coverage.

Todd McShay was one of the roughly 20 on-air personalities to be cut by ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

McShay had been an NFL Draft analyst with ESPN since 2006. He and fellow analyst Mel Kiper Jr. were the one-two punch of ESPN’s draft coverage for nearly two decades.

McShay, 46, had some health issues nearly two years ago and took a leave from ESPN. The announcement came after a couple of troubling on-air appearances in which he appeared to be struggling.

During ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft back in April, McShay spoke about how much Kiper helped McShay advance his career with the network.

Other big names on the NFL side who were laid off by ESPN include analysts Steve Young and Matt Hasselbeck. The network is looking to cut costs, and there are about to be a lot of prominent free agents in the media world because of it.