Todd McShay announces he will take ‘time away’ from ESPN

Todd McShay covered ESPN’s marquee game between Alabama and Miami over the weekend, but that could be the last we see of the longtime reporter on television for a while.

McShay announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he is taking a leave from ESPN. He thanked his supporters and said he needs to “focus on my health and my family.”

I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family. Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 7, 2021

The announcement came after some viewers felt McShay looked unwell again during Saturday’s broadcast of the Alabama-Miami game. He appeared to slur his words a bit while delivering a sideline report.

Here’s the clip of Todd McShay pic.twitter.com/LGZCtLz1E4 — GB Sports Betting (@GBpickem) September 4, 2021

McShay’s health became a topic of conversation last year when he looked like he was struggling while giving a pregame report ahead of a Big Ten contest. He left that game due to what ESPN called an illness. You can see the clip here.

McShay, 44, has not made mention of his health since the incident last year. You may recall that he was also unable to participate in ESPN’s 2020 NFL Draft coverage after he contracted COVID-19. Hopefully he feels well enough to return in the near future.