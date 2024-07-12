ESPYs had odd moment with Damar Hamlin

The ESPYs had an odd moment during their awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Gleason revealed in 2011 that he was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was honored with the award for his contributions to ALS awareness.

During his acceptance speech, Gleason gave thanks to his family, community and caregivers. He said without them, “I’d have been dead years ago.”

As Gleason’s speech mentioned “dead years ago,” the ESPN cameras cut to Hamlin.

“I should have been dead years ago” camera pans to Damar Hamlin.. ??? pic.twitter.com/XWOTSdU342 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 12, 2024

What’s so odd about that? The implication from ESPN seemed to be that Hamlin also should have been dead years ago.

Recall, Hamlin drew widespread attention when he suffered cardiac arrest while playing in the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023. Hamlin was eventually revived and was able to survive the horrific health scare. But there is no doubt that he escaped death in that moment, and ESPN knows it.