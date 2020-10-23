 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 22, 2020

Evan Engram addresses his ugly drop in Giants’ loss

October 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Evan Engram drop

Evan Engram had an ugly drop that cost his New York Giants in their 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The Giants took a 21-10 lead in the game with just over six minutes to go. They allowed a touchdown but the 2-point attempt failed, making it 21-16.

The Giants had a big opportunity to seal the win when it was 21-16. They had the ball with just over two minutes left and attempted a pass on 3rd-and-6. Daniel Jones threw a nice pass for Engram, who dropped it.

A first down in that situation would have almost iced the game for the Giants (Philly still had two timeouts).

Engram admitted after the game that he has to make that catch.

Jones tried to display leadership and take responsibility, but anyone who saw the pass knows he put it in just about a perfect spot.

On top of the big drop at the end, Engram was unable to handle a short pass in the second quarter. The ball went off his hands and was caught by the Eagles for an interception.

Engram had 6 catches for 46 yards but should have had much more. He was a letdown at the start of the season and continued that trend on Thursday night.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus