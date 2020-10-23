Evan Engram addresses his ugly drop in Giants’ loss

Evan Engram had an ugly drop that cost his New York Giants in their 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The Giants took a 21-10 lead in the game with just over six minutes to go. They allowed a touchdown but the 2-point attempt failed, making it 21-16.

The Giants had a big opportunity to seal the win when it was 21-16. They had the ball with just over two minutes left and attempted a pass on 3rd-and-6. Daniel Jones threw a nice pass for Engram, who dropped it.

Evan Engram drops a perfect pass from Daniel Jones on 3rd down… The Eagles get a chance to win pic.twitter.com/LuyZMyH2q9 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 23, 2020

A first down in that situation would have almost iced the game for the Giants (Philly still had two timeouts).

Engram admitted after the game that he has to make that catch.

Evan Engram said it was a perfect throw by Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter. He "100%" should've caught it. "I have to make that catch. … Sucks. Suckey feeling right now." — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2020

Jones tried to display leadership and take responsibility, but anyone who saw the pass knows he put it in just about a perfect spot.

Daniel Jones on Evan Engram's big drop: "I’ve got to do a better job putting the ball in a better position." (Narrator: It's hard to imagine that ball being put in a better position) — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 23, 2020

On top of the big drop at the end, Engram was unable to handle a short pass in the second quarter. The ball went off his hands and was caught by the Eagles for an interception.

Engram had 6 catches for 46 yards but should have had much more. He was a letdown at the start of the season and continued that trend on Thursday night.