Everyone had the same reaction to Trey Lance winning Chargers’ backup QB job

Trey Lance during practice with the Chargers
Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everyone loves a good redemption story — including the one starring journeyman quarterback Trey Lance.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced they were waiving undrafted rookie QB DJ Uiagalelei. Hours later, news broke that the team was releasing veteran QB Taylor Heinickie. The two moves meant that Lance was the last man standing in the battle to be named Justin Herbert’s primary backup.

Lance entered the preseason in competition with Heinicke for the QB2 job. The two were both listed as QB2 on the Chargers’ first unofficial depth chart.

The North Dakota State alum impressed enough in four preseason games, going 32/57 for 334 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also uncorked some wicked throws that reminded everyone why the San Francisco 49ers traded up to make him a top-3 pick four years ago.

Several fans took to social media to express how happy they were Lance has seemingly been able to turn his career around.

Lance signed with the Chargers in April on a 1-year, $6.2 million deal after languishing on the Dallas Cowboys’ bench for two seasons.

The 25-year-old was once considered the 49ers’ QB of the future under Kyle Shanahan. Injuries and the emergence of Brock Purdy led to his unceremonious exit from San Francisco.

Lance has looked revitalized in a Chargers uniform, which many have credited to the QB whisperer, Jim Harbaugh.

.
