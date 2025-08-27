Everyone had the same reaction to Trey Lance winning Chargers’ backup QB job

Everyone loves a good redemption story — including the one starring journeyman quarterback Trey Lance.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced they were waiving undrafted rookie QB DJ Uiagalelei. Hours later, news broke that the team was releasing veteran QB Taylor Heinickie. The two moves meant that Lance was the last man standing in the battle to be named Justin Herbert’s primary backup.

The #Chargers have released veteran QB Taylor Heinicke.



That means Trey Lance has won the backup job to Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/iFrnrWHYPG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2025

Lance entered the preseason in competition with Heinicke for the QB2 job. The two were both listed as QB2 on the Chargers’ first unofficial depth chart.

The North Dakota State alum impressed enough in four preseason games, going 32/57 for 334 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also uncorked some wicked throws that reminded everyone why the San Francisco 49ers traded up to make him a top-3 pick four years ago.

Several fans took to social media to express how happy they were Lance has seemingly been able to turn his career around.

Trey Lance won the backup job in LA.



Really happy for him. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 26, 2025

Good for Trey Lance. https://t.co/VXFMUUiHEr — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 26, 2025

Im so happy for Trey Lance 🔥❤️



The Niners organization as great as they are, failed him. He was extremely raw and they tried to force him to be a pocket passer, that’s bad coaching. You gotta use what the young guys can do extremely well, in their favor. — AbSURD (@Ab_Soulutely) August 27, 2025

Not wanted by the niners after being drafted #3 and only given a handful of starts.



Not given the chance to play with the cowboys due to politics and not signing an extension in season



Rumors and hateful posts of UFL



Now chargers QB2.



Trey Lance



Hell yeah man. #treylance pic.twitter.com/BBhsVrLtiq — David Bousquet (@Djbousquet) August 27, 2025

Lance signed with the Chargers in April on a 1-year, $6.2 million deal after languishing on the Dallas Cowboys’ bench for two seasons.

The 25-year-old was once considered the 49ers’ QB of the future under Kyle Shanahan. Injuries and the emergence of Brock Purdy led to his unceremonious exit from San Francisco.

Lance has looked revitalized in a Chargers uniform, which many have credited to the QB whisperer, Jim Harbaugh.