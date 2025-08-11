Everyone said the same thing about Trey Lance’s latest preseason showing

Through two preseason games, Trey Lance is actually starting to garner some hype for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just over a week after an impressive showing against the Detroit Lions, Lance was in fine form once again for the Chargers in Sunday’s 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. Lance went 7/14 for 55 yards and added 48 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

The performance was good enough to cause some to wonder if Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had unlocked something in Lance. Several noted Harbaugh’s past success with quarterbacks, particularly Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco.

I bet Trey Lance reminds Jim Harbaugh of a QB that took him to a SB. https://t.co/sZH2Yee3pD — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) August 10, 2025

Trey Lance is with the right program, right Coach, right QB room. No BS. No agendas. He has a chance to see what he can actually now become. Happy AF for him. #BoltUp — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 10, 2025

Watching Trey Lance work with a coach who actually knows how to develop a quarterback. – pic.twitter.com/brkF8JyHXL — Lamont Anderson (@lamontala7) August 10, 2025

Trey Lance has been awesome thus far in preseason for the #Chargers. Had a veteran offensive coordinator recently tell me there’s not a better person to revitalize a QB than Jim Harbaugh.pic.twitter.com/SiADa499KV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2025

Obviously, it will take more than two preseason appearances for Lance to prove that he should get another shot as an NFL starter. He does, however, seem to be making a real push to beat out Taylor Heinicke for the backup quarterback job.

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers, and there is a perception among some that he never quite got a fair shot to play due to the injury he suffered that ended his 2022 season two weeks in. He made his way to the Dallas Cowboys last season before landing with the Chargers on a one-year deal.

Lance is still just 25 and likely hopes to revive his career to some extent. The early returns suggest that it is possible Harbaugh might actually unlock something in him.