Everyone shared this Tom Brady photo amid Bucs’ loss

September 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady frustrated

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday suffered their first loss of the season. They were beaten 34-24 in Los Angeles by the Rams.

Tom Brady went 41/55 for 432 yards and a touchdown. His overall numbers look good, but he was unable to match Matthew Stafford, who threw for four touchdowns.

Late in the game as he recognized his team was facing a loss, Brady looked up in disappointment. The photo went viral as a symbol of how the Bucs’ day went.

Tampa Bay is now 2-1, which isn’t the end of the world. They have a huge matchup ahead in Week 4 at New England. You know Brady will be focused on trying to show up Bill Belichick and the Patriots in that game.

