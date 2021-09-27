Everyone shared this Tom Brady photo amid Bucs’ loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday suffered their first loss of the season. They were beaten 34-24 in Los Angeles by the Rams.

Tom Brady went 41/55 for 432 yards and a touchdown. His overall numbers look good, but he was unable to match Matthew Stafford, who threw for four touchdowns.

Late in the game as he recognized his team was facing a loss, Brady looked up in disappointment. The photo went viral as a symbol of how the Bucs’ day went.

Hold this L Brady pic.twitter.com/qZEO74sYCq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 26, 2021

Tampa Bay is now 2-1, which isn’t the end of the world. They have a huge matchup ahead in Week 4 at New England. You know Brady will be focused on trying to show up Bill Belichick and the Patriots in that game.