Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break.

Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.

Haden, also an ex-first rounder and three-time Pro Bowler, was a Pittsburgh Steeler for the last five seasons. While he was still a serviceable starter in 2021, Haden was limited to 12 games due to a Lisfranc injury and allowed more completions with a higher rate of missed tackles (per Steelers Depot).

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had reported back in March that the Steelers were unlikely to bring back Haden. Now Haden remains without an NFL team over three months later. But though he would be entering Year 13 in the league in 2022, Haden may still have something to offer (as well as something left to prove).