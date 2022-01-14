Ex-Bengal thinks Derek Carr could ‘tap out’ in playoff game

A prominent former Cincinnati Bengals player may have given Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr some bulletin board material ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game.

Former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones made an appearance on the “D&H Sports” podcast Wednesday to help preview Saturday’s game between Cincinnati and the Raiders. Jones spoke at length about Carr, and while the former cornerback had praise for the Raiders quarterback’s leadership, he also saw a scenario in which Carr wilts under pressure against the Bengals’ pass rush (at roughly 15:45 of the video).

“We have to make Derek Carr feel uncomfortable,” Jones said. “When he’s back there and feeling comfortable, he can throw the ball anywhere. Everybody knows he can throw the ball. But the first time you hit him, he’s one of the first ones that will tuck his tail and go in at halftime. So I think we have to be physical upfront, let him know it’s going to be a long day, and I think he’ll tap out.”

Carr has had to defend himself against the “soft” label in the past. Jones’ commentary isn’t necessarily anything new, nor is he a member of the current Bengals team. He could still use it as motivation if he wanted to, though.

As for Jones, this kind of talk has not always served him well in the past. Maybe things will be different now that he’s no longer an active participant.

Photo: Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones watches during warm ups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports