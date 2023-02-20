 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 20, 2023

Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza does 180 on next career move

February 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Matt Araiza smiling on the podium

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Araiza is not about to return to the gridiron after all.

Galgos de Tijuana, a professional football team in Mexico, announced last week that they had signed the disgraced ex-Buffalo Bills punter Araiza.

But on Monday, some four days later, Araiza’s agent Joe Linta told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Araiza never actually signed with Galgos de Tijuana and remains a free agent. Linta adds that Araiza is still hoping for another opportunity in the NFL.

Nicknamed “The Punt God,” Araiza, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round last year. But his NFL career came to an abrupt halt when allegations against Araiza of sexual assault on a minor from his time in college surfaced. While the District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not file criminal charges against Araiza, he was still released by Buffalo and has not returned to football since.

It is unclear if Araiza himself backed out of the deal with Galgos de Tijuana or if the team had a change of heart after getting backlash for their decision to sign him. But it does make for a curious situation, especially since Galgos de Tijuana had already officially announced that Araiza was coming aboard.

Article Tags

Galgos de TijuanaMatt Araiza
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus