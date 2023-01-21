Ex-Broncos champion says he hunted down, killed massive mountain lion

One former Denver Broncos player appears to be having an interesting post-retirement life.

Ex-defensive end Derek Wolfe said in a post to Instagram this week that he hunted down and killed a huge mountain lion that was menacing a local rural community. Wolfe responded to a friend’s call to stalk the creature (which apparently had already killed two dogs in the area), successfully tracked it down, and shot it to death with a bow and arrow.

“*Predator Control* Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” wrote Wolfe. “He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4×4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft.

“Exhausted,dehydrated,cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him,” Wolfe continued. “Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was? #rockymountains #mountainlion #bowhunting #bowhunterplanet #hello”

Here is Wolfe’s post of himself posing with the mountain lion’s carcass:

In the comments section of his post, Wolfe estimated that the mountain lion weighed about 195 pounds.

Wolfe’s hunt, which took place in Colorado, followed all of the necessary protocol, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson told TMZ Sports. The spokesperson also confirmed that Wolfe possesses an active mountain lion hunting license, is in good standing with their organization, and properly reported the kill afterwards.

The 32-year-old Wolfe retired last summer after nine NFL seasons and a victory with Denver in Super Bowl 50. He now works as a sports radio host.

Wolfe was one of the more intimidating players in his day (standing 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds), so that was obviously no small animal. But in the end, the mountain lion proved to be no match whatsoever for the Wolfe.