Ex-Bucs WR Mike Williams dies – dead at 36

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has died at the age of 36, according to a Buffalo-based reporter.

Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo reporter Jon Scott reported Tuesday night that Williams died from injuries suffered while working at a construction site.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site. The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

A GoFundMe account that had been set up said that Williams had been hit on the head by a steel beam at work. He ended up in intensive care due to the severe injuries from the accident.

Work injury pic.twitter.com/Utscxo7Tcb — Domonic Cook Sr (@domcooksr) September 5, 2023

Williams is one of several NFL players with the same name, including a few contemporaries who also played wide receiver. But the former Bucs star receiver was from Buffalo, N.Y., attended Syracuse for college, and was drafted by the Bucs in the fourth round in 2010.

Williams was dominant as a rookie. He hhad 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2010 season with the Bucs. The team went 10-6 that season under Raheem Morris, with Josh Freeman as their quarterback. Williams finished second in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season behind Sam Bradford.

In 2011, Williams had 65 catches for 771 yards and 3 touchdowns. Then in 2012, Williams had 63 catches for 996 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Williams was traded to the Bills for the 2014 season. He only played in 9 games for them and had just 8 catches for 142 yards.

During his NFL career, Williams had 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was estimated to have earned just under $12 million during his playing career.