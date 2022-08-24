Ex-Chiefs WR says Aaron Rodgers is better than Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are both incredible quarterbacks, but one wide receiver privileged to play with both of them thinks the Green Bay Packers stud is better.

A video was posted on the Packers’ official website showing analyst Larry McCarren interviewing Sammy Watkins. Watkins played on the Chiefs with Mahomes from 2018-2020. The receiver is entering his first season with Green Bay.

In the interview, McCarren retold a story. According to McCarren, Randall Cobb stood in front of Watkins’ locker and asked his Packers teammate, “Mahomes or Rodgers?”

Watkins apparently answered, “I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level.”

Watkins smiled when McCarren shared that story with him. The receiver responded to McCarren and said of Rodgers, “he’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he put (sic) everybody in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I never seen them carry theyself (sic) like Aaron Rodgers.”

Mahomes is a fantastic player. He’s won a Super Bowl, league MVP, and he’s made four straight Pro Bowls. He’s right up there as one of the best players in the league. But Watkins saying Rodgers is on a whole other level from Mahomes really puts into context just how great Rodgers is.

Rodgers is 38, has won consecutive MVP awards, and seems to be getting better with age. The Packers quarterback is also incredibly accurate, and quite likely the most accurate quarterback in the league. Watkins seems to believe that is the case. If Rodgers is able to help Watkins have a big season, that will be the latest credit to the talented quarterback.

