Ex-Cowboy Marcus Spears goes off about Xavier Woods’ effort remarks

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a horrendous start defensively this season, and defensive back Xavier Woods infuriated fans this week with some comments he made about effort. In order to describe how former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears felt about the remarks, we’d have to find a much stronger word than “infuriated.”

Woods was asked about the Cowboys’ defensive struggles this week, and he said you cannot expect an NFL player to go “full speed for 70 plays” in a game. Spears, who played for Dallas from 2005-2012, was almost at a loss for words when discussing what Woods said on “SportsCenter.”

Cowboys Xavier Woods says you can’t give 100% on every snap and former Cowboy @mspears96 responds accordingly.. when keeping it real goes wrong pic.twitter.com/ObuCLswmKf — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) October 8, 2020

“No professional football player in the history of professional football — and I don’t give a damn if it is 2020 — is supposed to ever say that. … He’s not lying,” Spears said. “No player ever in the history of the NFL has gone hard every single play that they’ve been out on the field, but ain’t no one ever said it, either. Let’s just move on.”

There is a difference between full speed and full effort. Woods said no player can go full speed every play, which is obviously true. There are going to be times during a game where you’re tired or hurt, but many interpreted what Woods said as him admitting he doesn’t give max effort on every play.

Whatever the case, Woods’ remarks were a bad look. Given the expectations he set for the Cowboys prior to the season, you would think he would know better.