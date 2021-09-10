 Skip to main content
Ex-Eagles coach reveals Dak Prescott tell on offense

September 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

A former Philadelphia Eagles coach and analytics expert revealed on Twitter Thursday a tell that he says Dak Prescott has on offense.

Ryan Paganetti, a former Eagles assistant linebackers coach and analytics expert, shared a tweet about Prescott. He claims that Prescott punches his fists together on audibles to signify run plays to his receivers. This gesture apparently tells the receivers to run block on the play.

That’s not the only tell Paganetti claims to have deciphered. He also believes he picked one of Tom Brady’s audible calls as well. He claims that Brady saying “blue” represents a run is going to the left.

Maybe both men should think about changing things up. It’s not inconceivable that Paganetti has these signals picked. Sometimes it’s easier than you think to pick a quarterback’s signals, which can lead to lopsided results.

