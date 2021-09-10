Ex-Eagles coach reveals Dak Prescott tell on offense

A former Philadelphia Eagles coach and analytics expert revealed on Twitter Thursday a tell that he says Dak Prescott has on offense.

Ryan Paganetti, a former Eagles assistant linebackers coach and analytics expert, shared a tweet about Prescott. He claims that Prescott punches his fists together on audibles to signify run plays to his receivers. This gesture apparently tells the receivers to run block on the play.

when #Cowboys Dak Prescott punches his fists together, he is telling the WRs that it is a run play and they can run block. He has been doing the same thing for multiple years (50+ times) and we always got a jump on it when I was with the #Eagles……#Buccaneers — Ryan Paganetti (@PaganettiRyan) September 10, 2021

That’s not the only tell Paganetti claims to have deciphered. He also believes he picked one of Tom Brady’s audible calls as well. He claims that Brady saying “blue” represents a run is going to the left.

When Tom Brady has a "Blue" audible with another word the Blue is representing that the run is going to the left. Probably Red for right #Buccaneers — Ryan Paganetti (@PaganettiRyan) September 10, 2021

Maybe both men should think about changing things up. It’s not inconceivable that Paganetti has these signals picked. Sometimes it’s easier than you think to pick a quarterback’s signals, which can lead to lopsided results.